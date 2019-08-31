SEVEN changes for Newcastle United v Watford – Joelinton & Almiron FIT
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has made SEVEN changes to his starting XI from the side beaten by Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
Jetro Willems is handed his first Premier League start against bottom of the table Watford, with Christian Atsu coming into the side from the off for the first time this season.a
Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles saw off knocks to be named in the side, so too front duo Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
NUFC starting XI: Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton.
Bench: Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Ki Sung-yeung, Jonjo Shelevy, Yoshinori Muto, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo.
Watford XI: Ben Foster, Daryl Janmaat, Craig Dawson, Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele, Roberto Pereyra.
Bench: Heurelho Gomes, Gerard Deulofeu, Danny Welbeck, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Isaac Success, Ismaila Sarr.