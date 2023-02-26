Seven out for Newcastle United v Man United as three key players return for Carabao Cup final - gallery
The Newcastle United team to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Newcastle side from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Loris Karius will make his debut for the club coming in for the suspended Nick Pope while Bruno Guimaraes has returned from suspension in place of Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak has dropped to the bench for Callum Wilson.
On the bench, Matt Targett returned from injury along with Joe Willock. But with several players cup tied and others injured, The Magpies still have seven players missing from today’s match.
The match is Newcastle’s first major cup final in 24 years and first visit to the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium as a neutral side.
NUFC XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Subs: Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson