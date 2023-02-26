News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe helped Sean Longstaff save his career at the club.

Seven out for Newcastle United v Man United as three key players return for Carabao Cup final - gallery

The Newcastle United team to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Newcastle side from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Loris Karius will make his debut for the club coming in for the suspended Nick Pope while Bruno Guimaraes has returned from suspension in place of Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak has dropped to the bench for Callum Wilson.

On the bench, Matt Targett returned from injury along with Joe Willock. But with several players cup tied and others injured, The Magpies still have seven players missing from today’s match.

The match is Newcastle’s first major cup final in 24 years and first visit to the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium as a neutral side.

NUFC XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson

1. Martin Dubravka - cup tied

Played for Manchester United in the earlier rounds of the competition while on loan.

Photo Sales

2. Nick Pope - suspended

Unavailable after receiving a straight red card against Liverpool last weekend.

Photo Sales

3. Anthony Gordon - cup tied

Gordon is cup-tied having featured for Everton in the Carabao Cup before his move to Newcastle United.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Team newsManchester UnitedMan UnitedEddie HoweWembley StadiumNick PopeCallum WilsonElliot AndersonJoe WillockLiverpool