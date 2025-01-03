Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have several players heading into the final six months of their contract at the club

Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are all out of contract at the end of June. Football transfer rules allow players to sign pre-contract agreements with ‘foreign clubs’ when in the final six months of their contract.

The seven aforementioned players would, in theory, be able to agree terms with a foreign club this month that would allow them to join on a free transfer in the summer. In the meantime, Newcastle are looking to tie certain players down to new deals. The club are understood to have triggered an extension to keep Sean Longstaff under contract until June 2026.

“We've got important players who are out of contract that we want to try and tie down to new contracts,” Howe told The Gazette. “We will give you the news when we have it.”

Having Longstaff under contract protects Newcastle from a PSR standpoint as they avoid losing an academy graduate for nothing while also retaining the ability to agree a transfer for ‘pure profit’ in PSR calculations.

Discussing new contract talks for his players, Howe added: “Of course, I'm speaking on behalf of the club and our wants but the players have their own wants and needs which you totally respect and understand because it's a short career and players have to be happy in their environment.

“They have to be absolutely content that we're trying to provide the right things for them in their careers and they're getting their wants and needs satisfied.

“It's always a two-way thing and we've got a really good group of professionals who are very, very professional and diligent. I can't speak highly enough of everybody really connected with the club at the moment."

Here’s how things stand for those players set to be out of contract this summer...

Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka has an offer in place from Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab but Newcastle are yet to sanction the transfer. Reports from Saudi Arabia claim the Slovakian has agreed terms to join Al Shabab this month but a move has been complicated by an injury to Nick Pope.

Martin Dubravka with Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Dubravka has came into the side in Pope’s absence and Newcastle have won all five games with the 35-year-old in goal, conceding just once. Howe has praised the new dimension Dubravka’s presence has given the side with his distribution being highlighted.

The Slovakian is unlikely to be offered a new deal at St James’ Park and could end up leaving the club on a high this month after keeping four straight Premier League clean sheets for the first time in his Newcastle career.

Fabian Schar

Schar will miss Newcastle’s first two matches of 2025 due to suspension but remains the most-used Newcastle player under Eddie Howe. He is officially out of contract in the summer but talks have taken place regarding a new deal.

Schar has already expressed his desire to remain at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar | Getty Images

Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles hasn’t featured for Newcastle since March due to an ACL injury. Newcastle triggered a contract extension for the defender last season and must agree a new deal if they want to keep him beyond the summer.

Lascelles turns 32 later this year and has fallen down the pecking order following his injury. His future at the club is up in the air heading into the final months of his contract.

Jamaal Lascelles hasn't played for Newcastle United since March. He suffered an ACL injury against West Ham. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Callum Wilson

Like Lascelles, Wilson heads into the final six months of his contract at Newcastle after an injury-hit 2024. While Eddie Howe said it would be almost ‘impossible’ to replace Wilson, his age and injury record mean a new deal is unlikely.

Emil Krafth

Emil Krafth is another player current injured but has been in talks regarding a new deal at the club after an extension was triggered last season. The Swede’s versatility and reliability to slot into the side when needed make him a well-regarded squad player by Eddie Howe.

John Ruddy

38-year-old Ruddy joined Newcastle as a training ground goalkeeper on a one-year deal and is unlikely to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

Mark Gillespie

Gillespie has spent the past four-and-a-half seasons at Newcastle without making a competitive first-team appearance. His presence at the club and on the training ground has regularly been praised by Eddie Howe and club insiders.