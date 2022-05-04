Seven players likely to leave Newcastle United this summer – and 12 that won’t

The summer transfer window is set to open next month and Newcastle United are set to be very active once again.

But in order to bring players into the club, players will have to leave.

As it stands, Newcastle have around 30 senior first-team players contracted but Eddie Howe is only able to name 25 in his squad for Premier League matches next season.

Offloading players quickly will be just as important as bringing people in this summer with the transfer window opening on June 10.

But which players could actually leave the club? We’ve looked through all of The Magpies’ first-team players and assessed which ones could potentially leave the club in the near future.

Each player has been ranked and rated based on how likely they are to depart the club, whether it be on loan or permanently.

1. Ciaran Clark - very likely Expected to leave this summer after being left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season. Has continued to train with the squad but is likely to have played his last competitive game for the club. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Dwight Gayle - very likely Newcastle are keen to offload the 32-year-old striker but his wages plus the fact he still has two years left on his current deal could put some potential suitors off. The club will simply have to cut their losses in order to move Gayle on with a loan move also a possibility. Photo Sales

3. Jeff Hendrick - very likely Currently on loan at QPR until the end of the season. Another who Newcastle may struggle to get rid off due to his contract and wages but another loan move is a realistic option. Photo Sales

4. Federico Fernandez - likely At one stage of the season there was an uproar from Newcastle fans about Fernandez not starting enough matches. He has had limited gametime but The Magpies have managed well without him in the starting line-up. At 33, he is an experienced head, but he should explore his options elsewhere this summer. Photo Sales