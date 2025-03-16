Newcastle United win Carabao Cup with stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ended 70 years of hurt as they fired Newcastle to Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.

Local boy Burn headed the Magpies into the lead on the stroke of half-time, and Isak’s 23rd goal of the season seven minutes after the restart secured a first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup despite substitute Federico Chiesa’s late strike.

Newcastle, whose last piece of silverware was the 1969 Inter Cities Fairs Cup, were good value for their 2-1 win at Wembley on an afternoon when 10-times winners Liverpool looked wearied by the physical and emotional impact of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Paris St Germain.

Eddie Howe’s men took full advantage in front of a crowd of 88,513 as he became the first English manager to win a domestic trophy since Harry Redknapp in 2008.

What did ex-Newcastle United duo Shay Given & Les Ferdinand say on Sky Sports?

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given, in his pundit role, said: “Oh my God, I didn't kick a ball, with that last 8 minutes or whatever, 10 minutes of extra time but even I was going through the ringer over there, my heart was racing out of my chest!

“What a day, I mean, 70 years, it's just unbelievable. I'm getting emotional myself just seeing the faces of the fans and the players and the celebrations. It's just, I don't know, it's all bottled up in this one moment. “We've waited so long for this trophy, for any trophy, and it's just a special, special moment. “

Ferdinand said: “I was here two years ago, and the side lost to Man United two years ago and these supporters stayed right to the end and clapped them off the pitch. I've been part of a group that lost here in the Charity Shield 4-0, and we got clapped off the pitch by these guys.

“I am so, so happy for these supporters to be able to come to Wembley tonight and win, and go home and celebrate. They'll be celebrating until the cows come home, and they deserve it, because it's absolutely magnificent. Just look at them, just look at them.”

After the full-time whistle, Howe, went round every single member of the Liverpool team and shook their hands before he went to join the NUFC celebrations.

Given added: “It just shows the class of the man himself. First major trophy for him as a manager, and he's thinking about the opposition, because he's been there a couple of years ago.

“He's been on the losing side, he knows how it feels, but take nothing away from his celebrations now. You know, there's a statue at St James' Park of Sir Bobby Robson, maybe they'll start building one of Eddie Howe's, he's done such an amazing job. He's united the city, he's united the club, and he's gone on from strength to strength.

“The first trophy now, hopefully it's the first of many.”