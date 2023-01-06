Sheffield Wednesday boss delivers Eddie Howe Newcastle United verdict
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has hailed the ‘excellent’ job done by Eddie Howe ahead of the Saturday teatime FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.
Newcastle head to Sheffield on Saturday evening for the FA Cup third round clash (KO 6pm).
And ahead of the game, Owls boss Moore has been reflecting on the job done by Howe, who has Newcastle in contention for European football.
Moore said: "It's an excellent occasion for both teams who are going really well in their respective divisions. Eddie has done an excellent job there.
"It's great to see what he's doing but we've got a fantastic game now where we go head-to-head with them. That's the beauty of the FA Cup. For us it's a wonderful chance to play against international players and it's the next challenge for us.
"Both fans are vocal and we're expecting a great atmosphere. On paper it looks a real exciting game."
Meanwhile, Howe’s ready to make changes to his Newcastle United team for the club’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.
Howe’s side are in the middle of a demanding run of Premier League and cup games, and a number of players are in contention to come into the starting XI against the League One club at Hillsborough.
One contender is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who was recalled from a loan at Manchester United this week.
The likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Jamal Lewis, Matt RItchie and Elliot Anderson, all named as substitutes for Tuesday night’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates, are contenders to play against Wednesday.