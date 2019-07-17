Sheffield Wednesday considering their legal position after 'surprise' appointment of Steve Bruce
Sheffield Wednesday have released a statement following the confirmation of their former manager Steve Bruce as Newcastle United head coach.
The club claim they are considering their legal position, having been disappointed to learn of Bruce’s appointment via the Magpies’s official statement.
Bruce this morning penned an ‘initial’ three-year deal at United having resigned at Hillsborough on Monday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the Club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United. The Club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice.
“No further comment will be made by the Club concerning this matter.”