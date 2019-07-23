Sheffield Wednesday issue statement after reporting Newcastle to Premier League over Steve Bruce appointment
Sheffield Wednesday have reported Newcastle to the Premier League for their conduct during the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager.
Bruce was unveiled last Wednesday, 48 hours after he resigned from the Owls, along with coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
Wednesday insisted some legal issues were still outstanding when Bruce's appointment was announced and have now registered their discontent at Newcastle's behaviour with the governing body.
"Following Newcastle United's announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United's conduct to the Premier League," the Championship club said in a statement.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Bruce was only in charge of Wednesday for 18 games.
Wednesday's statement added: "As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the club's allegations, the club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing."