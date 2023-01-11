Sheffield Wednesday release statement following reports of crowd congestion at Newcastle United match

The FA opened an investigation into crowd safety following reports of congestion in the Leppings Lane End during Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls have released a club statement regarding the investigation. The statement read: ‘Further to a request from the Football Association on the afternoon of Monday 9 January, Sheffield Wednesday has now submitted its comprehensive observations to the governing body following last weekend’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle United.

‘We have engaged in extensive dialogue with all relevant parties to review the circumstances to best assist the FA with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Whilst it is inappropriate to outline in full the details of the submission at this time, the Club feels it is important to emphasise that the stewarding numbers in place within the visitors’ section of the stadium exceeded the requirements of the Safety Certificate. The allocation of tickets issued to Newcastle supporters also complied absolutely with the Safety Certificate.

Sheffield Wednesday release club statement (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

‘In addition, fewer supporters entered the visitors’ turnstiles when aligned to the number of tickets allocated and sold. The turnstiles were opened 30 minutes earlier than a regular matchday, two hours before kick-off at 4:00pm, to allow Newcastle supporters to enter the stadium in a timely a manner as possible.

‘There were no reports of injuries or medical assistance required on the West Stand logged with the Club’s first aid Operations Manager before, during and after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad