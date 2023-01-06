Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI - photo gallery
Newcastle United’s FA Cup journey begins away at League One high-fliers Sheffield Wednesday.
Eddie Howe’s side are aiming to avoid a second-straight FA Cup 3rd round giant killing following their 1-0 defeat at St James’s Park against Cambridge United last season.
To do that though, they must defeat one of League One’s dominant sides in the form of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.
Their hosts on Saturday have won three games in a row, scoring nine times and conceding just once in that time and come into the game on the back of a 5-0 demolition of Cambridge on Monday.
Newcastle meanwhile, have had back-to-back goalless draws in the league but will travel to Yorkshire full of confidence they can secure their spot in the draw for the 4th Round.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could select for Newcastle United’s FA Cup 3rd Round clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough: