Newcastle United’s FA Cup journey begins away at League One high-fliers Sheffield Wednesday.

Eddie Howe’s side are aiming to avoid a second-straight FA Cup 3rd round giant killing following their 1-0 defeat at St James’s Park against Cambridge United last season.

To do that though, they must defeat one of League One’s dominant sides in the form of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Their hosts on Saturday have won three games in a row, scoring nine times and conceding just once in that time and come into the game on the back of a 5-0 demolition of Cambridge on Monday.

Newcastle meanwhile, have had back-to-back goalless draws in the league but will travel to Yorkshire full of confidence they can secure their spot in the draw for the 4th Round.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could select for Newcastle United’s FA Cup 3rd Round clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough:

1. GK: Nick Pope Although Martin Dubravka is back at the club, Pope could get the nod in goal once again this weekend. Rules about how many clubs a player can feature for in a single season may keep the Slovakian from participating in this game should he want a move away from St James’s Park this month. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has played a key role in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup journey so far this season and may be asked to start in the FA Cup this weekend, a year after he made his Magpies debut in this competition. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has been booked as an unused substitute twice this season and has had to settle for a place on the bench on a regular basis. However, against a physical Owls forward line. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman is still unbeaten in the black and white and might be given his first taste of FA Cup action on Saturday. Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales