Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan agrees to BUY Newcastle United in stunning statement

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan has stunningly confirmed he has agreed to takeover Newcastle United.

The Bin Zayed Group founder has revealed he has held discussions with Mike Ashley and hopes to complete a £350million deal "at the earliest opportunity."

“We can confirm the representatives of his Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan are in discussions with Mike Ashley and his team about the proposed acquisition of Newcastle United Football Club," a statement read.

“We view it as an honour to have the opportunity to build on the strong support, history and tradition of the club.

“We have agreed terms and are working hard to complete the transaction at the earliest opportunity.

“Best Regards, Midhat Kidwai, Group Managing Director, Bin Zayed Group."

More to follow.