Shock beIN Sports development raises Newcastle United takeover hopes ahead of arbitration

The Gulf kingdom has blocked the signal of beIN Sports, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, for several years. However, it’s been reported that the Doha-based broadcaster’s programming could be unblocked “in the coming weeks”.

However, the main issue obstacle to the takeover being resurrected remains the separation between the Saudi state and its sovereign wealth fund. The Premier League and Newcastle are preparing for a week-long arbitration hearing, which is set to start on January 3.