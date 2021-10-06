Shock beIN Sports development raises Newcastle United takeover hopes ahead of arbitration
Saudi Arabia ready to lift its ban on a Qatari broadcaster, according to reports.
The Gulf kingdom has blocked the signal of beIN Sports, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, for several years. However, it’s been reported that the Doha-based broadcaster’s programming could be unblocked “in the coming weeks”.
BeIN Sports objected to a proposed Saudi Arabia-backed £300million takeover of Newcastle United last year – and this “lobbying” was highlighted in a Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing last week by a QC representing Mike Ashley’s St James Holdings. According to BNN Bloomberg, beIN Sports “would no longer object to a takeover” if their ban is lifted.
However, the main issue obstacle to the takeover being resurrected remains the separation between the Saudi state and its sovereign wealth fund. The Premier League and Newcastle are preparing for a week-long arbitration hearing, which is set to start on January 3.