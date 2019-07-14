Shock call-up for teenage Newcastle United striker
Joselu has been dropped from Newcastle United’s squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 15:09
The striker was named in the managerless club’s 27-man travelling party earlier this week.
However, the 29-year-old, wanted by Alaves, didn’t travel with his team-mates to China, and was replaced in the squad by Elias Sorensen.
Joselu, signed by Rafa Benitez two years ago, found his opportunities limited last season. Sorensen, 19, hit form for United’s Under-23s last season.
Newcastle take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing on Wednesday.