The shock name included in Newcastle United's team photo – and another who has been omitted

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has been left OUT of the Newcastle United team photo – but a shock name left out of the 25-man Premier League squad is IN.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 20th September 2019, 18:00 pm
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Notts Forest player Jack Colback in action during the Sky Bet Championship EPL match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 12, 2019 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Senegal midfielder Henri Saivet is a shock inclusion in the United team photo for the 2019/20 season, while other members of the Magpies’ squad also outside of the main group – including Colback – have been omitted.

Colback has been left without a first-team football having failed to secure a move before transfer deadline.