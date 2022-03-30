Ameobi – who yesterday opened NUCASTLE, the new £8million home for the Newcastle United Foundation – was a first-team player for 14 seasons.

And the striker, a Foundation trustee, returned to the club after hanging up his boots to take up a position as a loan coordinator.

Ameobi has overseen a series of loans this season – Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff and Kelland Watts are among those who have been farmed out for first-team experience this season – and the 40-year-old has spoken about his new role at his boyhood club.

“Newcastle’s in my blood,” said Ameobi. “I always want to help the next generation. I always look back on the help that I got growing up, and I feel I have a sense of duty to do the same.

"Obviously, being in the role that I am, helping the next group of players hopefully transition into first-team football is key. I think it’s crucial for the club to invest (in the Academy).

"We want to see Newcastle United players come from this region, and I really want to help the next group of players.

"That’s why I’m in the role I’m doing. I think it’s really important we do invest in our youth.”

Ameobi’s role cuts across a number of departments at the club.

“It just gives me the opportunity, not just to work with first-team players, but first-team players, recruitment, all the different departments, and hopefully have a positive influence on the club,” said the former Nigeria international.

United’s new owners – who are keen for the Foundation to expand its work in the region – are looking to invest in the club’s Academy.

“There’s hope (for the future)," said Ameobi. “That’s ultimately something I don’t think is talked about enough. I know, over the past few years, there’s been a distinct lack of that in the club.

"There’s a chance now, with the new owners and what they want to do going forward, it just gives everyone a sense of we want to build something great.

"It gives us, as staff, something to hold on to, knowing that we’re trying to improve everything.

"Obviously, Eddie (Howe, United’s head coach) has come in with his team, and has done fantastic work in a short time. Come the summer, we can continue to build.

"Certainly, the Academy’s a huge part of that, and I know the owners have said that as well. It’s exciting to know the future is bright, and they want to invest in the next generation.”

Ameobi started out playing football at Murray House, close to St James’s Park, upon the site of which NUCASTLE was built.

The Foundation will deliver more than 30 programmes, including disabled, girls and walking football as well as employability sessions and wellbeing workshops, from the sports and education hub, which has a rooftop 4G pitch and was built at a cost of £8million.

"I think, standing here now and seeing the end product, it goes beyond what I thought it would be with the backdrop of St James’s Park, the inspiration that I used to have living round here,” said Ameobi.

“I can’t really put it into words, it’s just a momentous occasion for the Foundation.”

