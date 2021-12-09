Shola Ameobi loan dialogue revealed as Newcastle United player waits on January decision

Matty Longstaff arrives for an Aberdeen game in October.

Longstaff was not involved in last weekend’s 4-1 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The midfielder, so impressive the season before last, was loaned to Aberdeen by Newcastle United on the understanding that he would get regular first-team football after a year on the fringes at St James’s Park.

However, Longstaff has only made three starts, and two appearances off the bench, for the Scottish Premiership club – and he could be recalled next month.

Asked about the 21-year-old’s omission against St Mirren, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said: “Matty’s still competing to be in this group until January, then we’ll see where we are.

“The one thing through the whole thing is Matty’s attitude has been brilliant. He knew he wasn’t getting stripped (against St Mirren). After he asked me that, he went away and did some work on his own.

“Matty’s working his tail off to try to get back, because the training has been limited the last couple of weeks in terms of a group and football work.”

United head coach Eddie Howe plans to speak to Longstaff, who signed a new two-year deal at the club in the summer.

“Matty Longstaff' s situation, I’m aware of,” said Howe last week. "I think I would encourage a conversation to see what his thought processes are, and then, we’ll evaluate that one closer to January."

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi was appointed as the club’s loan coordinator two years ago, and Glass says there’s dialogue with his former St James’s Park team-mate over Longstaff.

“We constantly speak to their loan managers," said Glass, who joined United from Aberdeen in 1998. “There’s a recognition that these are young players are coming to compete in a decent team here.

“There’s a tough group of professionals to break your way into here. There’s a constant discussion. The clubs are happy with where those players are, what they’re getting – and the fact they have to compete to earn time on the park.

"They need to earn the right to play in the team. If they do that, they’ll play.”

