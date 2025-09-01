Newcastle United latest news: Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa’s respective moves to Liverpool and Newcastle United are expected to be confirmed before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle United are expected to be front and centre of the final few hours of the summer transfer window with a £185m double deal just hours away from completion. The Magpies sanctioned a £130m move for Alexander Isak in the early hours of deadline day before eventually making progress on a deal to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

The DR Congo international is on Tyneside for a medical, whilst Isak has travelled to Merseyside to complete the final details ahead of his move to last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up. Tonight’s 7pm deadline will finally end a summer-long saga involving both Wissa and Isak and each player can move on having secured their dream transfers.

Neither player has featured in the Premier League this season, both being considered as unselectable whilst speculation over their respective futures rumbled on. Unlike Isak, who has been training separately from Eddie Howe’s first-team throughout the summer, Wissa did join Brentford training in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Simon Jordan slams Newcastle United deadline day transfers

The conduct of Wissa and Isak has caused much debate throughout the summer although it seems that both players will get their desired move. Speaking on TalkSport, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan took aim at both players, describing them as ‘stinkers’ for their conduct at trying to force a transfer this summer.

“One stinker goes out, one stinker goes in,” Jordan said. “Well done Newcastle, you’ve got one coming in doing the same thing to Brentford that you were complaining about happening to you. Out goes one stinker, in comes another one.

“The fact of the matter is, who won and who lost? Brentford got £55m for a player who is not worth £55m.

“So whilst the player is sat there and protesting about the unfairness of how he had some fictitious gentleman’s agreement, the club played their cards to the point that they got £55m.”

Whilst not a direct replacement for Isak, Wissa’s move to Tyneside does allow Howe to plug a gap up-front caused by the departures of Isak and Callum Wilson earlier this summer. With Having added Nick Woltemade to the squad in a club-record deal last week, the Magpies will be hopeful they now have two strikers that, if they can stay fit, can compete for starting spots going forward as they look to attack the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Will Osula, meanwhile, could be allowed to leave the club before tonight’s deadline with German side Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly closing in on a deal for the former Sheffield United striker. Osula had garnered attention from Aston Villa in recent times with the Villains having reportedly agreed a deal to sign the 22-year-old - only for that move to be halted due to UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

Newcastle United’s next Premier League match sees them come up against Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday 13 September. Five days later, Barcelona head to Tyneside for their first Champions League league phase game.