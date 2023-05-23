Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City gave the side the point they required to guarantee a top four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League group stage. It will be the first time the club has competed in the group stage of the competition since the 2002-03 season.

And the Newcastle players were quick to acknowledge their achievement on social media afterwards with several of them using the same word to describe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle man of the match Fabian Schar simply posted an image of the club’s Champions League graphic along with one word: “History!”

The sentiment was echoed throughout the squad with Elliot Anderson and Allan Saint-Maximin posting the same image with the caption: “Making history!”

January signing Anthony Gordon wrote: “History! So happy to be part of this group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron posted (translated from Spanish): “Making history 🖤🤍 @championsleague @nufc. God’s timing is perfect 🙏🏻”

And record signing Alexander Isak wrote: “Champions league secured! ✈️ Historical night and so happy to be a part of this. Thank you all🖤🤍 @nufc.”

It was indeed a night where Newcastle made history as they secured Champions League football in their first full season under Eddie Howe and new ownership. And after over 20 years away, they can now prepare to compete in the Champions League group stage for the third time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are the only Premier League side outside of the ‘big six’ (Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea) to have qualified for the Champions League group stage on three separate occasions.