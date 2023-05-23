Six Newcastle United players all said the ‘same’ thing after Champions League qualification
Newcastle United players have reacted to the club qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.
Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City gave the side the point they required to guarantee a top four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League group stage. It will be the first time the club has competed in the group stage of the competition since the 2002-03 season.
And the Newcastle players were quick to acknowledge their achievement on social media afterwards with several of them using the same word to describe it.
Newcastle man of the match Fabian Schar simply posted an image of the club’s Champions League graphic along with one word: “History!”
The sentiment was echoed throughout the squad with Elliot Anderson and Allan Saint-Maximin posting the same image with the caption: “Making history!”
January signing Anthony Gordon wrote: “History! So happy to be part of this group.”
Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron posted (translated from Spanish): “Making history 🖤🤍 @championsleague @nufc. God’s timing is perfect 🙏🏻”
And record signing Alexander Isak wrote: “Champions league secured! ✈️ Historical night and so happy to be a part of this. Thank you all🖤🤍 @nufc.”
It was indeed a night where Newcastle made history as they secured Champions League football in their first full season under Eddie Howe and new ownership. And after over 20 years away, they can now prepare to compete in the Champions League group stage for the third time.
The Magpies are the only Premier League side outside of the ‘big six’ (Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea) to have qualified for the Champions League group stage on three separate occasions.
Newcastle first competed in the Champions League group stage during the 1997-98 season where they finished third in their group behind Dynamo Kyiv, PSV Eindhoven and ahead of Barcelona, whom they beat 3-2 at St James’ Park in their opening match. They then reached the last-16 of the 2002-03 competition after becoming the first team ever to qualify from the group stage after losing their opening three matches.