Newcastle United are looking to secure some players down to new contracts at St James' Park.

The Magpies' top priority is to secure the Brazilian midfielder to a new long-term deal. Joelinton's current deal signed when he first arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019 is set to expire next summer.

If Newcastle are unable to agree a deal, they could be forced to sell Joelinton this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer the following year.

It is understood that negotiations are heading in a positive direction with Joelinton keen on extending his stay at St James' Park. The 27-year-old is after a new deal that would put him amongst the club's highest earners.

"We're still trying from the club's side," head coach Eddie Howe said on Joelinton's contract situation. "We're desperate to keep him, we know his qualities and what he brings but I don't think there has been any major update or any major change to the situation."

Joelinton is currently injured until the back end of the 2023-24 season but there is renewed hope of seeing the 27-year-old back in black and white. His rehabilitation from a thigh injury picked up in January is going to plan.

Elsewhere in the squad, Howe confirmed that an option to extend Jamaal Lascelles' contract by another year has been triggered.

"I hope he's here next year," Howe said about Lascelles. "He's done incredibly well as a leader and a captain of the group. His game has really developed and he's played an important part of the season and when he's played he's been excellent.

"Of course, there is good competition for places in that area now with everyone fit. Regarding his contract situation, he has a contract for next year."

But there are still several players whose contracts are set to expire this summer with no clarity on whether they will be handed new deals.

Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie all have deals that end in June. Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts, who are currently out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic respectively, will see their contracts at Newcastle end this summer.

