Newcastle United are reported to be monitoring a number of potential signings - but what has each said about a potential transfer?
The Magpies have already added Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to their ranks during the January trading period, and are targeting several further additions before the deadline.
Central defenders and attacking options are thought to be on Eddie Howe’s wishlist, with a number of names said to be under consideration.
Here, we take a look at some of the names linked with St James’s Park and what they have said on their futures.
1. Robin Gosens
The German international, currently of Atalanta, has been linked with a lucrative move to Newcastle. But he’s made no secret of his desire to play in his homeland, saying: “I want to play in Germany, I want to tear myself apart for a jersey.”
2. Diego Carlos
The centre back is said to be a key target for Newcastle, but has been coy on his future. He said: “I do not know what can happen at the end of the market. I have spoken with my agents, I do not want speculation. I am working with Sevilla. My goal is with Sevilla. I have a contract and here I am. I want to have a spectacular year.”
3. Patrick Schick
The £50-million rated striker has been watched by Newcastle for many years, but has pledged his future to Bayer Leverkusen. He said: “I’m really, really happy in Leverkusen and want to go to the Champions League with Bayer”
4. Georginio Wijnaldum
The former Newcastle United man could move on loan this month, and has admitted he isn’t completely happy at PSG. Last year, the Dutchman said: “I can’t say I’m completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted.”
Photo: FRANCK FIFE