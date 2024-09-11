Six players confirmed out of Wolves v Newcastle United plus Wilson and Lemina doubts - gallery

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday with their injury list slowly shortening.

Eddie Howe’s side have taken seven points from their first three Premier League matches and are still unbeaten in all competitions. Despite not hitting top gear in any of their performances to date, it has been a solid start for the Magpies.

Wolves, meanwhile, sit 18th in the Premier League table and have taken just one point from their opening three games. Their last match before the international break saw them earn a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - a game that came days after they defeated Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

Although they head to the Black Country in better form than their hosts, Molineux has not been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies in recent times and Howe will be keen to welcome back some important members of his squad for that game. The Magpies will have one eye on the fitness of Callum Wilson with the striker, who scored twice in this fixture last season, yet to feature this season whilst Joe Willock, who missed the game against Spurs, may also be in line to make a return.

Both managers will also be hopeful that injuries to some of their players, ones that forced them to withdraw from international duty, will not keep them out of Sunday’s game. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Wolves’ clash with Newcastle United:

Traore injured his knee during Wolves’ Carabao Cup win over Burnley at the end of August. He has undergone surgery on the issue and whilst a timescale on his return is still awaited, he isn’t expected to feature on Sunday.

1. Boubacar Traore - out

Traore injured his knee during Wolves’ Carabao Cup win over Burnley at the end of August. He has undergone surgery on the issue and whilst a timescale on his return is still awaited, he isn’t expected to feature on Sunday. | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 27-year-old has had horrific luck with injuries during his time at Molineux and has not featured since injuring his ACL back in February.

2. Sasa Kalajdzic - out

The 27-year-old has had horrific luck with injuries during his time at Molineux and has not featured since injuring his ACL back in February. | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Gonzalez suffered a serious knee injury whilst representing Paraguay at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. He will not feature this weekend and will be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

3. Enso Gonzalez - out

Gonzalez suffered a serious knee injury whilst representing Paraguay at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. He will not feature this weekend and will be sidelined for a considerable amount of time. | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Lemina withdrew from international duty with Gabon after picking up a knock against Nottingham Forest.

4. Mario Lemina - doubt

Lemina withdrew from international duty with Gabon after picking up a knock against Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WolvesMolineuxPremier LeagueEddie HoweNottingham Forest
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice