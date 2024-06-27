Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five Newcastle United players will officially leave the club this week, with another in talks to follow.

Sunday, June 30 will mark the end of Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts’ contracts at St James’ Park, leaving them free to find new clubs this summer.

The club are also in negotiations regarding a potential departure for 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh before Sunday’s deadline for 2023-24 Premier League Profitability and Sustainability calculations.

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh at Feyenoord. | Getty Images

Reflecting on the departing players, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said earlier this month: "I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer.

“They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.

“It’s easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years. They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club.

“They have been incredible people and players to work with. Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first-class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs.

“It’s also a significant moment for Kell, who has been with the club since he was eight. Kell is a top professional with an outstanding attitude, and his next club will be incredibly fortunate to have him. I wish the players and their families the very best for the future.”

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales added: “Paul, Matt, Loris, Kell and Jeff have been consummate professionals during their time here, and I extend my very best wishes to each of them. They move on knowing they will always be welcome at St. James’ Park.”

Kell Watts

Watts is the only player departing Newcastle at the end of the week to have already agreed terms with another club. The 24-year-old defender will join League One side Cambridge United on a two-year deal starting July 1.

He spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic but found himself limited to just 14 League One appearances, the last coming in December 2023.

Wigan had an agreement to make Watts’ loan permanent in the summer but both parties opted against a deal with the player left out of the matchday squad for the majority of the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Watts’ only competitive first-team appearance for Newcastle came off the bench against Liverpool in 2020.

Kell Watts in action for Peterborough United against Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent.

Loris Karius

Karis joined Newcastle as a free agent back in 2022 but was limited to just two appearances for the club. His debut came in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium and his second appearance came almost exactly one year later in a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal in February 2024.

The German goalkeeper is seeking regular first-team football with a move to Italy to be closer to his new wife Diletta Leotta and daughter Aria a priority.

The 30-year-old has hired Italian-based agency Circum and has admitted a move to Serie A would be 'a great solution'. Serie A clubs AS Roma, Monza and Torino have all been linked with a move.

Loris Karius played twice for Newcastle United in seasons at the club. | AFP via Getty Images

Paul Dummett

Dummett will leave Newcastle after 213 first-team appearances and 24 years at the club having progressed through the academy system. The defender made his final appearance in the 4-2 win at Brentford on the last day of the 2023-24 campaign.

Howe had hinted Dummett could have been offered a new deal had Newcastle qualified for Europe as he qualifies as a club-trained player in UEFA’s squad quota. But missing out on European football ultimately sealed the defender’s fate as he looks to join a new club this summer.

Paul Dummett made his first-team debut back in 2013. | Getty Images

Matt Ritchie

Ritchie is another player who leaves Newcastle in high regard for his contributions over the years. The 34-year-old was influential in helping The Magpies earn promotion back to the Premier League and had continued to make an impact on and off the pitch since.

Ritchie made 215 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals including a last-minute equaliser against his former club AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League back in February.

He has already attracted interest from several Championship clubs with Portsmouth and Watford among those linked.

Matt Ritchie was mainly limited to substitute appearances during his final seasons at the club. | Getty Images

Jeff Hendrick

A difficult spell for Hendrick at Newcastle is now officially over. The midfielder joined the club as a free agent back in 2020 and made an instant impact with a goal and an assist on his debut against West Ham United.

But that was as good as things got for the Irishman who went on to make just 26 more appearances for The Magpies, his last coming as a late substitute in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in December 2021.

Loan spells at Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday followed and now he will be free to join a new club from next week.

Jeff Hendrick has spent the past two and a half seasons out on loan. | Newcastle United via Getty Image

Yankuba Minteh

Unlike the other players, Minteh still has four years left on his contract signed at Newcastle when he arrived from Odense for around £7million last summer.

But The Magpies are reluctantly looking to sell the winger before the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline at the end of the week