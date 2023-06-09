Newcastle United transfers: Who is likely to join the Magpies this summer and which players probably won’t be moving to St James’ Park?

Newcastle United have been linked with a whole host of players since securing Champions League qualification.

The club will be active in the summer transfer market but with Financial Fair Play constraints to be managed, they will have to be intelligent in who they opt to buy.

But which players could make the switch to the north east this summer?

Here, we take a look at six players that could join Newcastle United this summer - and nine players that probably won’t.

How many of these would you like to see move to St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Dominik Szoboszlai Szoboszlai has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer with his future at RB Leipzig currently up in the air. A move for the Hungarian won’t come cheap, however, with Champions League football on offer, Szoboszlai could be someone that ends up on Tyneside before September 1. Verdict = could join. Photo Sales

2 . James Ward-Prowse Ward-Prowse’s reported £50m price tag could prove too much for Newcastle to pay this window. Although Southampton’s relegation likely means he will depart St Mary’s this summer, there’s no doubt that the Saints will have to reduce their asking price if Newcastle are to make a move. Verdict = probably won’t join. Photo Sales

3 . Declan Rice Rice is set to leave West Ham this summer and recent reports have suggested that Newcastle will reportedly make a move for him but they do expect to face fierce competition for his signature - competition that makes a move for Rice unlikely this summer. Verdict = probably won’t join. Photo Sales

4 . James Maddison Leicester City’s relegation means Maddison is very likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer. A £40m price tag has been set on him and Newcastle are among the favourites to land his signature. Verdict = could join. Photo Sales