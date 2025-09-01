Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak has arrived in Liverpool to complete a medical ahead of his proposed £130m transfer.

Alexander Isak has arrived at Liverpool’s training ground to complete a medical ahead of his £130m move to Anfield. The Swedish striker was wanted by the Reds throughout the summer, with Newcastle United eventually accepting an offer for the 25-year-old on the eve of deadline day.

Liverpool will pay Newcastle United £125m, making Isak the most-expensive transfer between Premier League clubs of all time and netting the Magpies a tidy profit on the £63m they paid Real Sociedad for him back in 2022.

Isak will reportedly sign a six-year contract at Anfield, the same length of deal that he committed to Newcastle United three years ago. The Magpies, meanwhile, have made movements to replace Isak and have agreed a fee with Brentford to sign Yoane Wissa for £55m.

Sky Sports have reported that Isak is now in Merseyside to complete a medical ahead of his proposed move to Anfield. The Swedish international has not featured for the Magpies since May and could make his debut for his new side when they travel to face Burnley on Sunday 14 September following the international break.

If and when Isak completes his medical, then the 25-year-old will become Liverpool’s most-expensive purchase ever. Isak’s desire to move away from St James’ Park has rumbled on throughout the summer and reached a tipping point when he released a bombshell statement on Instagram last month announcing his determination to leave Tynside.

He wrote: ‘First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

‘I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

‘I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

‘The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

‘When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself. Alexander Isak.’

In response the Magpies replied with a strong statement of their own, concluding: ‘We have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.’

However, with less than 8 hours of the summer window left to run, Isak is set to complete a medical ahead of that possible transfer away from St James’ Park. Wissa, meanwhile, is on Tyneside and is currently completing a medical ahead of his move from Brentford. Wissa could make his Magpies debut against Wolves on Saturday 13 September when the Premier League returns following the international break.