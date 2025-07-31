Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak transfer developments continue to dominate headlines amid Liverpool interest.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is currently training at former club Real Sociedad as speculation surrounding his future at the club continues to swirl. Isak has been the centre of much interest from Liverpool, but the Reds are yet to submit an actual bid for the striker.

Newcastle United’s stance that Isak is not for sale remains strong - a stance that will only be tested if Liverpool firm up their interest into a bid - one that some reports claim they are ‘poised’ to do. Both clubs are currently away in Asia on pre-season tours, although Eddie Howe’s side are without their talisman who did not join them on the plane to Singapore last week.

Isak’s omission further fuelled talk of him leaving Tyneside last week, whilst a recent update from Sky Sports has elicited a huge response from Newcastle United fans on social media. Providing an update on reports from Spain that Isak was not on Tyneside and in fact in Spain and training alone, Keith Downie posted on X: ‘Alexander Isak is training individually at his former club Real Sociedad's training facilities amid uncertainty over his Newcastle future. The former Real Sociedad striker is using the Basque club's facilities when it is empty — with his own staff for recovery from a minor thigh injury. Isak has informed #NUFC he wants to explore his options this summer following an informal approach from Liverpool. If Isak was to leave Newcastle, his former club would receive 10 percent of every euro above a €70m transfer fee. The striker joined the Spanish club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, spending three years at the club.’

He added: ‘It’s common knowledge that Isak has his own team of trainers that help him with personal training/injury recovery etc. Eddie Howe has confirmed this before…he and club are comfortable with Isak using his own people in conjunction with the club. While the optics of this current situation aren’t great, remember all the #NUFC staff are in South Korea with the team. So Isak needs to train & recover somewhere…’

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak transfer situation

Speaking about Isak at the weekend, Howe said: “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.”

Howe continued: “I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused. I have experienced it many times.

“I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

“Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

“I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

“It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling.”