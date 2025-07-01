Newcastle United’s pursuit of Anthony Elanga is far from over, despite having an initial bid of £45m rejected by Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest swiftly knocked back Newcastle United’s first attempts to sign Elanga this summer, rejecting an offer of £45m last week. The former Manchester United man has emerged as one of Newcastle’s top targets this summer, but they will have to up their offer if they are to tempt Forest into selling.

The Magpies were linked with a move for Elanga last summer, but couldn’t come to an agreement over a fee whilst being hamstrung by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. PSR is not expected to be an issue this summer, although they will be keen to avoid overpaying for any player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what does the future hold for Elanga? Will Newcastle United up their offer, or will they turn their attention elsewhere?

Sky Sports drop major Anthony Elanga transfer update

Having seen Joao Pedro move to Chelsea, whilst Bryan Mbeumo seems set on a switch to Old Trafford, the Magpies will be desperate to avoid missing out on another one of their transfer targets this summer. To do that, they must increase their offer for Elanga and, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, that is exactly what the Magpies are expected to do.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Downie said: “All the noises are that Elanga is the number one choice. Of course, that was Bryan Mbeumo, but it’s now been moved to Elanga, and I can see him being perfect for Eddie Howe’s style.

“I feel that deal will get done. Newcastle aren’t in competition with anyone and they know that they are close in terms of the fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the player would be happy to move here from what I’m being told. And it’s a case of Newcastle coming up with the numbers.”

“They offered £45m last week but Forest want £60m. I feel if Newcastle split the difference and offered £52-53m, they’d get the deal done, and I’d hope there will be some movement on that in the next few days. I expect Newcastle to come back in with an improved bid if they haven’t already.”

Elanga featured in all of his club’s 38 Premier League matches last season and was named in the starting lineup 31 times by Nuno Espirito Santo. He repaid his manager’s faith in him with six goals and 11 assists.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

One of those assists came in Forest’s 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United at the City Ground back in November. On a remarkable day a couple of months later, Elanga would record a hat-trick of assists as the Tricky Trees destroyed Brighton 7-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are fairly light in options at right wing after Miguel Almiron was sold to Atlanta United in January. Jacob Murphy’s brilliant run of form meant that his absence wasn’t too harshly felt on the pitch, although extra bodies are required if they are to challenge deep in the Champions League whilst maintaining their Premier League form.