Newcastle United transfer news: Sky Sports have dropped a major update surrounding Manchester United’s pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester United are expected to submit a formal bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The Slovenian international has been the subject of much interest from Old Trafford and St James’ Park this summer and is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Newcastle United submitted a bid to RB Leipzig for Sesko at the weekend, one that would see them spend a club-record fee to land the striker. However, whilst the finances of that bid are deemed enough for Leipzig to sell, there will have to be movement on the structure of that deal to finalise an agreement.

Newcastle United view Sesko as a replacement for Alexander Isak amid intense speculation over his future on Tyneside. The Magpies will hope to convince Sesko to move to St James’ Park over Old Trafford this summer and, as it stands, are the only club to submit a bid for him.

However, Newcastle United’s hopes of quickly securing a move for Sesko have reportedly been delivered a blow following reports that Manchester United are expected to firm up their interest in the striker with a concrete bid. Unlike Newcastle United who can move immediately for Sesko, it is believed that the Red Devils will have to sanction a sale in order to afford a move for the Slovenian.

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have both been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, but remain part of Ruben Amorim’s squad as it stands. Manchester United missed out on European football altogether last season whilst there have been mixed reports on which club Sesko views as his preferred destination this summer.

On developments surrounding Manchester United’s interest in Sesko, Sky Sports report: ‘Manchester United are expected to make a formal offer to RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko. [Manchester] United have been in talks with Leipzig over what they would be prepared to pay.’

Newcastle United will now watch on as developments over Sesko’s future play out, largely out of their control. Having already seen both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo move to Old Trafford this summer, along with missing out on Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford, they will be desperate to avoid losing another one of their top targets to one of their Premier League rivals.

All of the talk surrounding Sesko’s future comes amid a backdrop of the Magpies potentially losing their talisman this summer. Isak returned to the club’s training ground on Monday, whilst his teammates, who had been in Asia on a pre-season tour, touched down in England after leaving South Korea on Sunday.

Isak will meet with Eddie Howe in the coming days to discuss his future, although the Magpies head coach has already made his feelings clear on the Swedish international’s return to training: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”