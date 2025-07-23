Newcastle United transfer news: Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is also wanted by Manchester City this summer.

Manchester City are yet to receive an offer for Ederson this summer and maintain that the Brazilian is not for sale. Turkish side Galatasaray have been linked with a move for Ederson throughout the summer and reports from Sky Germany had indicated that Galatasaray were ‘confident’ in securing a deal for the goalkeeper.

However, Sky Sports have revealed that the Citizens are yet to receive a bid from the Turkish club, or anyone else, for Ederson this summer. It is understood that Pep Guardiola will not stand in the 31-year-old’s way if he pushed for a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, but Ederson has recently reiterated his commitment to Manchester City, stating: "My head is here.

“It stays with the City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club.”

Whilst Manchester City will be waiting for any potential developments and a concrete bid from Galatasaray, Newcastle United will also be on standby and with a keen eye on any movement, with this latest update offering them hope that they can finally land their long-term target.

Newcastle United’s James Trafford pursuit

An exit for Ederson this summer will likely force Manchester City to move for a replacement, with James Trafford firmly in their sights. The Burnley man has been wanted by Newcastle United for over twelve months now and despite personal terms having been agreed, there has been no agreement between the Magpies and Clarets over a fee for the stopper.

Although confidence was high earlier this summer that Trafford would eventually make a move to the north east, the transfer has stalled in recent times and with Manchester City holding a buy-back option, a sell-on clause and a clause that gives them 72 hours to match any accepted offer for Trafford, the cards are stacked against Newcastle United to complete a deal for Trafford if City decide it is one they want to pursue.

Ederson’s future is likely to be a deciding factor in City moving for Trafford, with the 22-year-old having been identified as a replacement for the Brazilian. Stefan Ortega, who has for a number of years acted as Ederson’s number two in Manchester, has also been linked with a move away from the club.

If Trafford does move to St James’ Park this summer, then Nick Pope is still expected to remain at the club. Pope will likely compete with Trafford for a starting spot with the hope that Trafford can then assert himself as the club’s number one and as Pope’s long-term replacement.

Under former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker, Trafford picked up record after record last season, registering 29 clean sheets in just 45 league games. He conceded just 16 goals throughout the campaign and was not beaten more than once in a single league match.

His only season as a top-flight goalkeeper to date saw him concede 62 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He collected just four shutouts in that time.