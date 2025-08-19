Sky Sport claim Aston Villa have entered talks to hijack Newcastle United striker transfer
Newcastle are looking to sign a potential replacement for wantaway striker Alexander Isak before the transfer window closes on September 1.
The Magpies are pushing to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, but the 28-year-old is viewed as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left the club as a free agent earlier in the summer.
Eddie Howe’s side have been pushing to sign a striker since the start of the summer, having held talks with Liam Delap ahead of his move to Chelsea and being unsuccessful in bids to sign Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.
As a result, Newcastle are now further down their list of targets than they would have hoped. And after starting the Premier League season without an established striker, the need for an attacking addition has only intensified.
Eddie Howe on NUFC striker pursuit
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said following Newcastle’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa: “I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum most.
“I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area. We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum. Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”
While Howe didn’t acknowledge signing a replacement for Isak, one will be required for Liverpool to have a chance of signing the 25-year-old.
Jackson is available this summer and has been eyed by Newcastle, though no official bid has been made. And they would face stiff competition for his signature.
Sky Sport make Aston Villa transfer claim
As Newcastle prepare to make their next move in the transfer market, Sky Sport in Germany have claimed Aston Villa are now considering making a move for Jackson.
The 24-year-old has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea since his £32million move from Villarreal two years ago. Now Chelsea value Jackson at around £70million, though many interested clubs would look to negotiate a lower fee or a possible loan deal.
Sky Sport Germany transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, ruled out a move for Jackson to Bayern Munich but claimed Villa are already in talks.
He posted: “Aston Villa have added Nicolas #Jackson to their shortlist and are closely monitoring his situation. Talks have already taken place.
“#AVFC Several clubs are interested. FC Bayern have also gathered information, but a move to Munich is not happening. The 24 y/o versatile striker is still on the verge of leaving #CFC. Aston Villa now there.”
Villa’s transfer spending is limited this summer, having missed out on Champions League qualification due to Newcastle’s superior goal difference last season. The Villans have just sold academy graduate Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle for £39million to ease their financial pressures.
But further sales would still be needed to spend big on a striker, which raises questions over Ollie Watkins’ future at Villa Park. Watkins is also a player of interest to Newcastle, but the England international turns 30 later this year and would command a significant fee.