Newcastle United transfer news: Sky Sports have dropped a major update on Yoane Wissa’s future amid speculation linking Alexander Isak with a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All recent transfer talk on Tyneside has surrounded the future of Alexander Isak amid a flurry of reports on Thursday. First, Isak was left out of the Newcastle United squad that travelled to Asia for matches against Arsenal, a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur.

It then emerged that Isak’s representatives had informed the Newcastle United hierarchy of his desire to explore his options this summer. Liverpool, who made an approach for Isak’s signature earlier this month, continue to be linked with a move for the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All talk surrounding a potential exit for Isak comes as Newcastle United continue their search for a back-up to the Swedish international. Callum Wilson’s departure has left Eddie Howe with limited options up-front and with a busy fixture schedule to come next season with European action to balance with domestic fixtures, an alternative to Isak is a major priority.

Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike had all been looked at, but all three have moved elsewhere this summer. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has recently emerged as an option, but the Magpies saw an initial £25m bid for him rejected by the Bees earlier this week.

Sky Sports drop major Yoane Wissa transfer update

However, an update from Sky Sports on Thursday afternoon has offered fresh hope that a conclusion to the saga involving Wissa could be on the cards. They claim that talks have taken place at Brentford over Wissa’s future and that the Magpies are ‘in discussions’ over improving their offer to around £35m.

Keith Downie posted on X: ‘Further talks are happening today at Brentford over the future of Yoane Wissa. Newcastle have had a £25m bid turned down but are in discussions over a £35m package. The player wants to leave and is currently training on his own in London. I’m told his move to #NUFC is moving towards a conclusion. Newcastle want him to be an option to Alexander Isak for the coming season.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa left Brentford’s training camp in Portugal prematurely earlier this week as he headed back to the United Kingdom for talks with sporting director Phil Giles over his future at the Gtech Community Stadium. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the DR Congo international, although it is Newcastle United who are believed to be closest to a deal for the striker.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The plan for Wissa would be to act as a deputy to Isak whilst on Tyneside. Wissa scored 20 goals in all competitions last season including 19 in the Premier League. That tally was beaten only by golden boot winner Mohamed Salah, runner-up Isak, Erling Haaland, Chris Wood and Wissa’s former Brentford teammate Bryan Mbeumo, now of Manchester United.

Brentford are reluctant to see Wissa leave after sanctioning Mbeumo’s move to Old Trafford and initially placed a £50m valuation on the 28-year-old. However, the lure of Champions League football at St James’ Park and Wissa’s head potentially being turned by transfer speculation may force the Bees to reduce their asking price.