Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to 'sensational' Aleksandar Mitrovic's best game yet for Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic says Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a "sensation".

The striker made his first start for loan club Fulham at the weekend.

And Mitrovic helped the Championship side beat promotion rivals Aston Villa 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals whether Aleksandar Mitrovic has a chance of playing for Newcastle again

“Although he didn’t score, Mitrovic played very well, a very good game,” said Jokanovic.

“He’s a sensation – he’s already doing tricks. He didn’t score, but his movement for the first goal was fantastic and he created the space for (Ryan) Sessegnon to finish with the goal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

“He showed quality, power and did a great job for us – holding up the ball very well and having a positive impact on the game.

“He didn’t play for many, many, many months. He didn’t compete, so we expected we could bring him in and prepare him to be in a better shape and he can still help us in the future.”

Mitrovic joined Fulham on transfer deadline day last month. His first two appearances for the club were off the bench.

The Serbia international wanted to play regular football ahead of the summer's World Cup finals after spending much of the first half of the season on the bench.

Rafa Benitez

United manager Rafa Benitez addressed Mitrovic's longer-term future earlier this month.

“My relationship with him is fine," said Benitez. "He’s a nice lad.

“You pick your team. I don’t need to worry about my ego. I have won trophies around the world and I don’t need to be worried about my ego.

“My priority to win games. You pick your team thinking ‘this is the best team for me’. It was clear that he wanted, and needed, to play games. Now he has an opportunity.

"Hopefully, he’ll score 25 goals. We’ll be happy with that. He’ll have more value.

"He will come here and say ‘I’m a new player, you have to trust me because I’ve scored 25 goals’. Fine, no problem.”



