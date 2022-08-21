Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead inside the opening five minutes, Newcastle responded brilliantly with goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier to lead 3-1.

But a quickfire double from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva saw the Premier League champions rescue a point against Eddie Howe’s side.

The draw keeps Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season intact as they sit sixth in the table with five points from their opening three games.

Following the match, Reuben tweeted: “What a game !! So proud of that performance @NUFC. Atmosphere unbelievable. #WeAreUnited.”

