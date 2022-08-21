Newcastle United co-owner celebrates ‘proud’ moment following 3-3 draw v Manchester City
Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben couldn’t contain his pride following the 3-3 draw with Manchester City at St James’s Park on Sunday afternoon.
After Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead inside the opening five minutes, Newcastle responded brilliantly with goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier to lead 3-1.
But a quickfire double from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva saw the Premier League champions rescue a point against Eddie Howe’s side.
The draw keeps Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season intact as they sit sixth in the table with five points from their opening three games.
Following the match, Reuben tweeted: “What a game !! So proud of that performance @NUFC. Atmosphere unbelievable. #WeAreUnited.”
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and incoming CEO Darren Eales were also in attendance at St James’s Park on Sunday.