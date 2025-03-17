‘So proud’ - Newcastle United star posts Carabao Cup message that fans will love

Sean Longstaff has posted an emotional message on social media following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a strong cohort of local talent, Newcastle United ended their trophy drought in the perfect way with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. Dan Burn, one of those boyhood Newcastle fans, rose high to plant a header past Caoimhin Kelleher to send the West End of Wembley into ecstasy on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

Alexander Isak, one of many sprinkles of magic that surrounds that Geordie cohort, added a second seven minutes into the second period to double their lead. Federico Chiesa’s late strike threatened to delay the joyous scenes - but John Brooks’ whistle twelve minutes deep into added time called to an end seven decades of hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and players burst onto the pitch from the touchline to celebrate with tears being shed left, right and centre. For the 32,000 fans in Wembley, it was a moment to savour with Longstaff, one of those that has been through the highs and lows alongside them.

Having come through the ranks at the club, his boyhood club no less, Sunday’s win will mean more to him than almost anyone else, and he marked the occasion with a brilliant post on social media.

Longstaff posted photos of himself holding the trophy aloft in the Wembley stands and in the dressing room with the caption: ‘A day I’ve always dreamed of ever since I was a young lad going to SJP with my family! So proud to deliver our first trophy in decades and hopefully the first of many for this special team, staff, club and most importantly fanbase’.

Sean Longstaff’s Carabao Cup journey

Whilst Longstaff didn’t feature at Wembley, he was stripped and ready to come on, only to return to the bench with Emil Krafth preferred by Howe to strengthen his defensive line, he did play a vital role in helping the club to the capital. It was his penalty against Nottingham Forest, one that was coolly dispatched into the bottom corner, that sealed a huge win on that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two 90 minute performances against AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea followed for him before suspension kept him out of their win over Brentford back in December. Longstaff featured off the bench in both legs of the semi-final against Arsenal.