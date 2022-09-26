Following suspected minor injuries to Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, Wood was forced off during New Zealand’s 2-0 defeat to Australia on Sunday.

The 30-year-old played little over half an hour in Auckland before being withdrawn due to a suspected rib injury.

New Zealand’s medical staff gave Wood on field treatment and attempted to strap him up, but the All Whites’ all-time top goalscorer couldn’t continue and was substituted 10 minutes before half-time.

Chris Wood of the Whites receives medical assistance during the International Friendly match between the New Zealand All Whites and Australia Socceroos at Eden Park on September 25, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Following the match, Wood shed light on his injury as he told reporters: “I went in for a challenge and something popped in my rib. It hurt to run and breathe, so I had to come off.”

Wood, along with Isak and Guimaraes, will be assessed on their return to Newcastle this week.

Guimaraes withdrew from the Brazil squad ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Tunisia in France following a thigh issue while Isak was forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad with an as yet unconfirmed knock.

It remains to be seen which players will be available for Newcastle in this Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off) as head coach Eddie Howe assesses his side following the international break.