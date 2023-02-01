Two goals from Sean Longstaff inside the opening 21 minutes saw Newcastle go 3-0 up on aggregate before Che Adams pulled a goal back for Southampton in the first half. The Magpies were ultimately able to see out the win and secure a place in their first League Cup final since 1976.

And after the match, Jones was quick to congratulate Newcastle on reaching Wembley at his side’s expense

"Congratulations to Newcastle,” he said during his post-match press conference. “They’re a fantastic side and on the whole over the two legs they probably deserved it. We were really disappointed with the first 15, 20 minutes because we’ve gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, and Sekou Mara of Southampton applaud the fans following their defeat in the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We got the goal and were probably the better team from then on in but to score three goals at St James’s Park to take the game to extra-time is a big, big ask because they don't concede goals.”

Adams’ goal was the first first half goal Newcastle had conceded in 22 matches and the first goalkeeper Nick Pope had conceded in 11 matches. But The Magpies crucially didn’t concede any more as they secured their spot in the final on February 26.

They are set to face Manchester United in the final later this month unless Nottingham Forest pull off an all-time Carabao Cup shock and overturn a three goal disadvantage from the first leg.

"Whoever Newcastle play in the final, they have got an opportunity," Jones admitted. "They are a good side.

"They are third in the Premier League at just over the halfway stage so they must be doing something right. In terms of the recruitment they have done, in terms of the time that Eddie has had here, he's done a wonderful job and they are a very difficult side: big, strong, athletic.

