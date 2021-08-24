Southampton close in on new signing ahead of Newcastle United clash

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is closing in on his latest summer signing. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports from Sky in Italy claim the 24-year-old is poised to undergo his medical and will become Ralph Hasenhuttl’s sixth signing of the summer.

The Brazil-Serbia dual national must be registered by noon on Friday in order to be available for the Saints’ trip to St James’s Park.

One player who is set to feature against Newcastle on Saturday is striker Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong, who progressed through the academy ranks on Tyneside, was sold by Rafa Benitez to Blackburn Rovers for just £1.75m in 2018.

However, the club installed a 40% sell-on clause in his contract, meaning they profited from his £15million move to St Mary’s earlier this month.

Newcastle’s only summer signing is Joe Willock from Arsenal in a deal worth in excess of £20m.

Armstrong has enjoyed a decent start to life back in the Premier League – scoring at Everton on his debut.

