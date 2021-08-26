Southampton deliver brutal warning to Steve Bruce and Newcastle United

Ralph Hasenhuttl felt Southampton’s serious approach was the reason behind the win and new club-record away win.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl had entered the second-round Carabao Cup tie wary of Newport’s giant-killing reputation, with several Premier League clubs having fallen at Rodney Parade in recent years.

But Southampton – who have suffered high-profile 9-0 Premier League defeats to Leicester and Manchester United in the last two seasons – enjoyed a goal-fest of their own in south Wales.

Adam Armstrong of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, while Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond also netted as Southampton matched their biggest victory since World War I.

“I think this was a very deserved win,” Hasenhuttl said.

“It was a serious performance from the first minute, this is what you need against a lower-league club.

“To get so early three goals up allowed us to push and keep the tempo high, then we could score a lot of goals.

“It’s not easy. You have to take it seriously and have a clear plan.

“We managed it quite well but do not hang it too high, it’s a lower-league team. A lot of teams have struggled here in the past.”

Chelsea loanee Broja was on the scoresheet nine minutes into his Saints debut and again showed his finishing instincts with a classy second-half strike.

Southampton were 3-0 up at the break and Elyounoussi, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Celtic, grabbed a second-half hat-trick.

It was the Norway international’s first goals for Southampton since his £16million move from Basel in 2018.

“Armando did a good job,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Moi scored three goals. It was not a surprise because I know him.

“We had a lot of different scorers. This is what we need, more players scoring more goals.”

