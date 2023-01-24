Southampton v Newcastle United confirmed line-up: Nine players out for Eddie Howe’s side - gallery
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final has been confirmed
Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side after drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. It’s the Magpies’ first major semi-final match in 18 years as they look to end their 54 year trophy drought.
Karl Darlow returned to the bench in place of the cup tied Martin Dubrakva.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson
Here are Newcastle United’s missing players for this evening’s match...