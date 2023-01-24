News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Southampton v Newcastle United confirmed line-up: Nine players out for Eddie Howe’s side - gallery

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final has been confirmed

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side after drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. It’s the Magpies’ first major semi-final match in 18 years as they look to end their 54 year trophy drought.

Karl Darlow returned to the bench in place of the cup tied Martin Dubrakva.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s missing players for this evening’s match...

1. Martin Dubravka - cup tied

Unavailable for selection after playing for Manchester United in the earlier rounds during his loan spell.

2. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Misses out once again with his future uncertain on Tyneside.

3. Paul Dummett - tactical

Drops out of the side with Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo preferred on the bench.

4. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

