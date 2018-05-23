Spanish club joins race to sign Newcastle's Mikel Merino

Real Betis have been strongly linked with a move for Newcastle United's Mikel Merino.

The midfielder joined the club last summer, initially on loan, from Borussia Dortmund.

Merino impressed in the early part of the season, but struggled to get a place in Rafa Benitez's team after recovering from a back injury late last year.

The 21-year-old told the Gazette earlier this month that he would "clear his mind" in the summer after a frustrating few months for him personally.

Basque clubs Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad have previously been linked with Pamplona-born Merino.

And AS have now claimed that Betis will attempt to sign the Spain Under-21 international in the summer transfer window.

Merino is under contract at Newcastle until 2022.