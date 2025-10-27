Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Thomas Frank has a number of concerns to deal with ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup meeting.

Tottenham Hotspur will be without seven first-team players for their clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday night as Thomas Frank is forced to deal with an injury crisis at the north London club.

Spurs moved up to third in the Premier League table following their comfortable victory over Everton on Sunday and will be eyeing a win on Wednesday night that would knock-out the holders of the Carabao Cup. Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have never fallen before the quarter-final stage of this competition and have beaten five of the traditional ‘big six’ clubs over the last three years - with Spurs the final club they haven’t faced-off against, and beaten, during Howe’s time at the club.

Frank’s side, though, will be a very tough nut to crack for the Magpies and they head to the north east with an unbeaten away record in domestic competitions this season. However, Frank will head to St James’ Park with a whole host of injury issues impacting his options.

Spurs, like their hosts on Wednesday night, have had to balance Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup action for the last two months. Frank’s side have games against Chelsea, FC Copenhagen and Manchester United to play before November’s international break.

Tottenham Hotspur injury news v Newcastle United

Ahead of their trip to Tyneside, it is expected that Frank will be without seven first-team players for their clash with Newcastle United. According to the Evening Standard, none of Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski or James Maddison are expected to be fit enough to feature against Howe’s side.

All of those seven players would be pushing for a start under Frank, however, according to that report, none will feature on Tyneside. Romero has missed their last three matches after suffering a hip injury and is not expected to take part on Wednesday night.

Solanke, who enjoys a good goalscoring record against the Magpies during his time at both Bournemouth and Spurs, has featured just twice in the Premier League under Frank. Speaking about the striker ahead of his side’s trip to Merseyside, the Spurs boss said: “Dominic, positive, he's taking steps in the right direction every day.”

“[He] was on the grass again today on his own, but has now a sustainable amount of pitch session in him on his own, so it's progressing forward.”

Knee injuries will keep both Udogie and Dragusin out of Wednesday’s game. Udogie was injured whilst away with Italy earlier this month, whilst Dragusin has been sidelined for nine months after picking up an ACL injury and whilst he is slowly returning to training on the grass, is not expected to feature for a number of weeks.

Bissouma was also a casualty of an injury picked up on international duty whilst Kulusevski hasn’t featured since his side’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United in May.

Maddison, meanwhile, suffered an ACL injury during Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in South Korea in August. The former Leicester City man has been ruled-out for most, if not all, of the campaign with that injury.