Tottenham Hotspur are set to pull off a shock deadline day signing with Mathys Tel set to join from Bayern Munich

Spurs reached a verbal agreement with Bayern last week over a ‘£50million’ permanent transfer for Tel only for the player to turn down the move. But after returning with a straight loan offer, the deal has been given the green light and the 19-year-old is set to sign until the end of the season.

After Sky Sports Germany broke the news, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Mathys Tel to Tottenham on loan, here we go! Straight loan and NO buy option clause.

“Agreement reached between clubs as Bayern have accepted player’s decision and player on his way with agent Gadiri Camara. Deal in place, as @Plettigoal reported.”

Tel has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa. Since his £23.6million move from Rennes in 2022, Tel has scored 16 goals in 83 appearances for Bayern but is yet to find the net so far this season having been limited to just four starts.

He was left out of the Bayern Munich squad for the 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday amid the transfer speculation.

Arsenal were understood to be keen to sign Tel on loan ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline due to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka’s injuries. As things stand, The Gunners are set to end the transfer window without making an attacking signing.

Reports across Europe linked Newcastle to a potential move for the youngster last season. The addition of Will Osula in the summer has since bolstered Eddie Howe’s attacking options but the 21-year-old has been limited to just two cup starts against League Two opposition so far this campaign.

Newcastle’s squad remains light in attack following the departure of Miguel Almiron last week and uncertainty over the fitness of Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes. Injury to top scorer Alexander Isak could spell disaster for The Magpies as they enter a crucial stage in the season.

Newcastle host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off). The Magpies take a 2-0 lead into the second leg as they look to reach a Wembley final for the second time in the last three seasons.

Newcastle United’s transfer deadline day plans

After selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United for £10million last week, Newcastle are set to confirm another major exit with defender Lloyd Kelly joining Juventus on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The transfer is understood to be worth around £20million to the club, who signed Kelly on a free transfer last summer.

In terms of incomings, the club have not been active in the transfer market barring preliminary talks and scouting missions.

Tel’s loan move to Spurs is the latest in a late flurry of Premier League loan signings in the transfer window. Aston Villa have completed moves for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Howe has admitted there is scope for Newcastle to do business in the loan market, the financial benefits of such deals mean they are unlikely.

“Yes, of course there is [a possibility of loans],” Howe said. “But then you have to look at the cost.

“Everyone naturally has an assumption that a loan deal is a minimal cost [but] loan deals can be just as expensive as permanent transfers, although they don't have the legacy of that.

“Sometimes it's short-term. So, then you've got that, and then you've got the quality of player available on loan. I'm not sure they exist, really.”