Staggering amounts Newcastle, Leeds & Co are set to net from Premier League merit payments
Newcastle United’s stunning Premier League form could earn them a huge windfall.
At the end of every season, Premier League teams are paid prize money based on where they finish the season.
This is labelled as a ‘merit payment’ to each club and increases the further up the table you finish - giving clubs an extra incentive to finish as high as possible, even when they may have little to play for on the field.
These merit payments are expected to rise from last season with every position in the league table now worth roughly £3.1m.
Newcastle, who finished in 11th place last season and earned slightly more than £20m in ‘merit payments’, could be set for a windfall this season as they eye a finish
Here, based on last season’s merit payments, we take a look at how much each Premier League side would earn this season if the table was to end exactly how it looks right now.