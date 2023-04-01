News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Staggering amounts Newcastle, Leeds & Co are set to net from Premier League merit payments: owner gallery

Newcastle United’s stunning Premier League form could earn them a huge windfall.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

At the end of every season, Premier League teams are paid prize money based on where they finish the season.

This is labelled as a ‘merit payment’ to each club and increases the further up the table you finish - giving clubs an extra incentive to finish as high as possible, even when they may have little to play for on the field.

These merit payments are expected to rise from last season with every position in the league table now worth roughly £3.1m.

Newcastle, who finished in 11th place last season and earned slightly more than £20m in ‘merit payments’, could be set for a windfall this season as they eye a finish

Here, based on last season’s merit payments, we take a look at how much each Premier League side would earn this season if the table was to end exactly how it looks right now.

This is how much Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals could net from 'merit payments' this season.

1. Newcastle United's owners

This is how much Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals could net from 'merit payments' this season. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Based on last season’s figures, Southampton will earn at least £2,057,220 in merit payments if they finish 20th this season.

2. Southampton

Based on last season’s figures, Southampton will earn at least £2,057,220 in merit payments if they finish 20th this season. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
Based on last season’s figures, Bournemouth will earn at least £4,114,440 in merit payments if they finish 19th this season.

3. Bournemouth

Based on last season’s figures, Bournemouth will earn at least £4,114,440 in merit payments if they finish 19th this season. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Based on last season’s figures, West Ham will earn at least £6,171,660 in merit payments if they finish 18th this season.

4. West Ham

Based on last season’s figures, West Ham will earn at least £6,171,660 in merit payments if they finish 18th this season. Photo: MICHAEL REGAN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Premier LeagueNewcastle