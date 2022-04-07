Staggering Dan Ashworth demand 'revealed' as Newcastle United wait on key appointment

Ashworth resigned as the club’s technical director in February to take up “a similar role at another Premier League club”. That club is Newcastle United , but Brighton are demanding £5million, according to the Daily Mail .

“Whatever the situation is, I can adapt and overcome,” said Howe. “I think I said when first came in that, for me, appointing a sporting director is a matter of urgency for the club, because, I think, we need those structures that help the club improve, and, I think, we have a lot of improving to do behind the scenes to get to be the club we want to be.”