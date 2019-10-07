THIS statistic proves the positive impact of Matty Longstaff on Newcastle United's first-team
Matty Longstaff was the star of the show for Newcastle United against Manchester United this weekend – but the midfielder did a whole more than just score, as THIS statistic proves.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:57 am
No player on the field, which included the likes of Brazil international Fred and £80m Harry Maguire, ran more kilometres than Premier League debutant Longstaff. He covered 11.36km in the game.
The next highest on the list, no surprise, was brother Sean Longstaff (11.02km) followed by Andreas Pereira (10.49km).