THIS statistic proves the positive impact of Matty Longstaff on Newcastle United's first-team

Matty Longstaff was the star of the show for Newcastle United against Manchester United this weekend – but the midfielder did a whole more than just score, as THIS statistic proves.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:57 am
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

No player on the field, which included the likes of Brazil international Fred and £80m Harry Maguire, ran more kilometres than Premier League debutant Longstaff. He covered 11.36km in the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The next highest on the list, no surprise, was brother Sean Longstaff (11.02km) followed by Andreas Pereira (10.49km).

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)