Newcastle United were very quiet in the winter transfer window as PSR constraints took hold of their finances. However, this summer could be very different as they may look to strengthen a squad that has been ravaged by injuries this season.

They may not have Champions League football like last year, however, European football of some sort is a very real possibility and Eddie Howe’s squad may go through a mini-overhaul when the summer window opens.

In order to fund incoming transfers, however, the club will likely sell some of their players this summer. Newcastle have not had a good track record in trading players in the recent past and this summer is a crucial time for them to get that right if they want to reshape the look and makeup of Eddie Howe’s current squad.

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current first-team squad, and a couple of players currently away from the club, to assess what their future could hold and whether the Magpies should look to keep, sell, loan or let go of them this summer. What do you think Newcastle United should do this summer? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Nick Pope - Keep Pope is the No.1 goalkeeper and his absence has been hard felt this season. A new signing may see his status at first-choice threatened in the future but right now he is certainly someone they should look to keep at the club.

Martin Dubravka - Keep Although the defence has struggled at times this season, Dubravka has shown he is a capable deputy. Of course, he may seek a route out of the club to get regular first-team football again.

Loris Karius - Let Go Karius has been a capable number three since joining but it's likely that's all he will ever be. If a new goalkeeper is signed this summer, then Karius is certainly someone the club could move on.