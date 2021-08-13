Steve Bruce addresses Newcastle United's next move in the transfer market

Willock’s set to complete a £20million-plus move to Newcastle United from Arsenal today ahead of Sunday’s Premier League season-opener against West Ham United.

The club had initially tried to re-sign the 21-year-old on loan, but Mikel Arteta made it clear his preference was a sale.

Asked if there was any funds available for more signings, head coach Bruce said: “I think it’s fair to say, from the club’s point of view, they’ve gone above and beyond where I thought we were going to go.

"I didn’t think, at times, it would be possible (to sign Willock on a permanent deal).

"You can never say never, but we have got a full quota of 25 players in the squad at the moment, but if something becomes available, then, of course, I’ll ask the question."

Bruce – who guided the club to a 12th-placed finish last season – is looking to sign a defensive midfielder and a defender before the transfer window closes.

Asked about the loan market, Bruce said: “I think there’s a lot playing out in the transfer window. I knew it was going to be a complicated window. I knew it was going to be difficult for a lot of clubs, and us being the same. We’ve had to be patient, and make sure we’ve got our No.1 target.

“There are one or two things bubbling away, so we’ll see what happens.”

