Newcastle had dominated the first 45 minutes, but the team failed to capitalise on a series of chances. The result left the club 17th in the Premier League with three points.

“I think there’s a frustration amongst the dressing room (at the lack of victories), because we know if you aren’t creating chances, and there’s no way through it, but we’re creating chances, the hard part of the game we’re doing, we know we’re a threat,” said Bruce. “We’ve got to be a bit more clinical, that’s for sure, but in terms of how we played, we’ve done enough to win three games in my opinion.”