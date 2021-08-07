Steve Bruce admits to Newcastle United transfer 'frustration' as club waits on Joe Willock decision

Steve Bruce.

The club, which is looking to re-sign former loanee Joe Willock from Arsenal, is yet to sign a player this summer. and there’s growing unease on Tyneside ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

However, Bruce – who guided the club to a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season – has insisted that he’s “not happy standing still” as supporters wait for a breakthrough.

United’s head coach told Sky Sports: “There’s a misconception that I’m not trying to sign players. I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I wasn’t trying to improve us. I’m not just happy standing still. It’s frustrating.”

