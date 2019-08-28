Steve Bruce blasts 'horror' decision as Matt Ritchie needs stitches in Newcastle United Carabao Cup loss

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has blasted the decision not to red card Hamza Choudhury in the Magpies Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 22:42
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United battles for possession with Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Magpies lost 4-2 on penalties but the game was marred somewhat by three injuries to Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems.

And Bruce was far from happy with the challenge that has seen Ritchie require stitches to three different wounds – and a scan to determine the extent of his ankle damage.

“I have to say, the mess Matt Ritchie is in – the referee is five yards away,” said Bruce

“It is a horror challenge. We fear ankle damage – he has three cuts which all need stitches. He is a mess. It is difficult to take.

“He has been stitched in three different wounds and we will have to see if he has ankle damage.

When you are over the top, lunging in, you can damage people.”