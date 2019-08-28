Steve Bruce blasts 'horror' decision as Matt Ritchie needs stitches in Newcastle United Carabao Cup loss
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has blasted the decision not to red card Hamza Choudhury in the Magpies Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City.
The Magpies lost 4-2 on penalties but the game was marred somewhat by three injuries to Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems.
And Bruce was far from happy with the challenge that has seen Ritchie require stitches to three different wounds – and a scan to determine the extent of his ankle damage.
“I have to say, the mess Matt Ritchie is in – the referee is five yards away,” said Bruce
“It is a horror challenge. We fear ankle damage – he has three cuts which all need stitches. He is a mess. It is difficult to take.
“He has been stitched in three different wounds and we will have to see if he has ankle damage.
When you are over the top, lunging in, you can damage people.”