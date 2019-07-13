Steve Bruce confronted by Sheffield Wednesday fan in pre-season friendly
Steve Bruce was confronted by a Sheffield Wednesday fan during the Owls’ game against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank bank this afternoon.
By James Copley
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 14:33
The ex-Sunderland boss is reportedly in talks with owner Mike Ashley to replace Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.
But, midway through the first-half, Bruce was confronted by a fan who was escorted away by police and was roundly boo’d by Owls fans.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Bruce were clapped off at half-time.
And chants of “Steve Bruce’s barmy army” were sung by Sheffield Wednesday fans.