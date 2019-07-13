Steve Bruce confronted by Sheffield Wednesday fan in pre-season friendly

Steve Bruce was confronted by a Sheffield Wednesday fan during the Owls’ game against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank bank this afternoon.

By James Copley
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 14:33
Steve Bruce was confronted by a fan.

The ex-Sunderland boss is reportedly in talks with owner Mike Ashley to replace Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.

But, midway through the first-half, Bruce was confronted by a fan who was escorted away by police and was roundly boo’d by Owls fans.

Bruce were clapped off at half-time.

And chants of “Steve Bruce’s barmy army” were sung by Sheffield Wednesday fans.